MANKATO — If certain Minnesota senators prevail in budget negotiations in the next six weeks, an extra $100 in state aid will be headed to the city of St. James for every man, woman and child in the Watonwan County community of 4,727.
Relative to population, the additional aid being contemplated in the state Senate is very significant in other south-central Minnesota cities, too. It would be $999,000 for New Ulm, $749,000 for Waseca, $422,000 for Blue Earth, and $310,000 for Le Sueur.
The proposed increase in Local Government Aid wouldn’t be quite as dramatic in other cities as the $477,000 for St. James, but it would still be substantial.
Mankato — with a population nearly 10 times larger than St. James — would see $1.72 million more state aid in 2024 compared to this year. North Mankato, with a population of 14,448, would receive $548,000 more. St. Peter, population 11,707, would get an additional $623,000.
Those increases — which come on top of existing annual LGA payments ranging from $1.1 million for Le Sueur to $7.6 million for Mankato — are the best-case scenario for cities.
The bill covering aid to local governments, which is currently being considered by the Senate Tax Committee for inclusion in an overall bill covering tax policies, increases city aid to $714.4 million for 2024 and county aid to $414.7 million — a jump of $150 million for each program.
The version of the legislation in the House of Representatives sets the annual increase at $100 million for both cities and counties, and Gov. Tim Walz is proposing $40 million more for each. All three proposals provide for inflationary increases in the aid payments in 2025 and beyond.
Not surprisingly, associations representing all 844 cities and all 87 counties are backing the most generous of the three plans — the bill sponsored by DFL Sen. Matt Klein of Mendota Heights. Olmsted County Commissioner Sheila Kiscaden emphasized that unanimity among local governments in testimony before the Senate Tax Committee.
“Sen. Klein’s bill ... will make a huge difference for the residents of your districts and the property taxes that the businesses pay and the property taxes that the homeowners pay,” said Kiscaden, a former Republican state senator. “And we urge you to do more than the governor has allowed.”
Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz hasn’t testified on behalf of the LGA legislation, focusing her lobbying efforts on state assistance for an $85 million modernization of Mankato’s regional sewage treatment plant, but she said the aid program is vital to residents of outstate Minnesota cities.
“It directly helps reduce the tax burden for property taxpayers,” said Arntz, adding that her 2024 budget proposal to the City Council would target any additional state aid toward property tax relief.
For Mankato, the $7.6 million in state aid payments in 2023 make up about a quarter of the city’s nearly $31 million general fund revenue. Property taxes — $15.7 million — generate half of the revenue for the fund, which encompasses police, firefighting, snowplowing, pothole repair, parks, administration and many other high-profile municipal services.
In other cities, the LGA program is a bigger source of revenue than even property taxes. In St. James, for instance, state aid provides about $2.1 million of $3.5 million in general revenues — nearly double the $1.1 million generated by property taxes.
The variation in per-capita assistance flowing from St. Paul to cities around Minnesota is intentional. A complex formula aims to target more aid at communities that need it more, with the most affluent cities and suburbs receiving no LGA. For the first time in 11 years, the formula is being revised based on two years of discussions between state officials and representatives of four associations of cities.
Although the amount of additional funding varies between Walz’s plan and those in the House and Senate, all three proposals adopt the recommended changes to the formula. The formula calculates the size of the payments based on the percent of housing built before 1940, declines in population, the size of the property tax base and the percentage of the tax base that’s commercial and industrial property. For larger cities, the percentage of the population that’s 65 or older is also a factor.
The formula adjustment, the automatic inflationary increases and the Senate bill’s funding levels “will help to ensure that local government aids are adequate to their tasks,” according to a letter to the Senate Tax Committee signed by representatives of the six associations of cities and counties in Minnesota.
As lawmakers and the governor negotiate a final budget agreement prior to the May 22 adjournment deadline, one of the overriding debates will be whether to put more money into spending programs or into tax relief. Cities and counties will be arguing that the $300 million in extra funding for LGA and county aid should be considered tax relief rather than spending.
Even as inflation has driven up the cost of providing services, Arntz said extra dollars coming to Mankato through state aid will directly reduce the amount of money required from property taxes.
The questions applied to spending decisions will be the same as always, even if more state aid is available, Arntz said: “Is this expenditure something that is needed? Can it wait? Could we watch for the price to potentially come in better (in the future)?”
Sen. Steve Drazkowski, a Republican from Mazeppa who serves on the Tax Committee, said the traditional assertion is that $1 in additional LGA results in 50 cents of property tax relief and 50 cents of new spending by cities. But even the tax relief is more of a tax shift from local property taxes to statewide taxes, primarily the income tax, Drazkowski said.
“Either property taxes are going to pay the bill or income tax is going to pay the bill,” he said. “... It’s kind of one tax against the other.”
Klein said relying on the income tax — built to put a heavier burden on higher-income people with more ability to pay — is preferable to increasing property taxes, which threaten the ability of seniors to stay in their homes or others to purchase their first home.
“I know which side I fall on,” Klein said. “And it will be up to the wisdom of the committee to decide which side they fall on.”
