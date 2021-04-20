The court system says a verdict has been reached in the Derek Chauvin murder trial and will be read in court between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; he did not testify in his defense, invoking his right to remain silent
The case is expected to hinge on responsibility for George Floyd’s death; defense points to Floyd’s health conditions, drugs; prosecution points to Chauvin’s actions, knee on Floyd’s neck
