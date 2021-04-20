Ex-cop guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd case

Demonstrators march from Hennepin County Government Center as the murder trial against the former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the killing of George Floyd advances to jury deliberations, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Minneapolis.

 John Minchillo

The court system says a verdict has been reached in the Derek Chauvin murder trial and will be read in court between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chauvin faces second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter; he did not testify in his defense, invoking his right to remain silent

The case is expected to hinge on responsibility for George Floyd’s death; defense points to Floyd’s health conditions, drugs; prosecution points to Chauvin’s actions, knee on Floyd’s neck

