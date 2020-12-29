VERNON CENTER — A fire has destroyed one of the few businesses in Vernon Center.
No one was hurt in the fire that broke out at the Vernon Center Market around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, Vernon Center Mayor Dana Ziegler said.
Multiple fire departments helped battle the blaze. Firefighters were still pouring water onto the smoldering ruins at 10 a.m. A state Fire Marshal's Office investigator also was on scene.
The cause of the fire was not clear, said former owners Ron and Marilyn Montgomery.
The market processes and sells meats. It also sells a few other food staples for the tiny community of Good Thunder, locals said.
Ron and Marilyn bought the market on Hilltop Street in 1976. They were the fourth or fifth owners of the business that Ron estimated had opened in the 1940s. They sold it to their son, also Ron Montgomery, nearly 30 years ago.
