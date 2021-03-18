VERNON CENTER — A 55-year-old Vernon Center man is accused of sexually abusing a child he knows.
A 14-year-old girl recently told authorities Robert Dale Jones sexually assaulted her three times beginning when she was 11 years old, according to a court complaint.
Jones raped her last year, the girl said. Previously he touched her inappropriately and on a different occasion forced her to touch him, she said.
Jones denied all of the allegations.
He was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.
