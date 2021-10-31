Matt and Ashley Kuemper used words a child can understand when they explained to their 6-year-old why a sudden, loud noise in their home brought on an angry outburst, set off by PTSD.
“We call it Daddy’s invisible owie in his brain,” Ashley said.
Matt is a military veteran who’s been diagnosed with PTSD, a disorder that manifests itself in people who have experienced or witnessed terrifying events. Unexpected noises can trigger unwanted memories of the trauma that can bring on strong emotional and physical reactions, anxiety or a depressed mood.
The Kuempers, of Mankato, met before Matt enlisted in the Army reserves at age 17. He joined the military to have a steady income.
“Also, I was raised in the ‘80s on action movies,” Matt said to explain his influences.
Ashley, who comes from a family with lots of military veterans, had considered signing up to serve but decided to remain a civilian while Matt was deployed.
“I turned 19 in-country,” Matt said, referring to his time in Iraq. His base was near Fallujah — so close, the sounds of explosions within the city often reached his ears. While on base, his senses remained on high alert for long periods of time.
“We got mortared each and every day.”
Matt said he served on guard duty often. The tragic events he witnessed while on watch included seeing a missile blow up a civilian house near the base.
“You can’t go through that stuff a lot and not have it have some effect on you,” Matt said.
After he completed his military service in 2010, the Kuempers’ relationship moved forward.
“When he first came back, he told me some stories about Iraq,” Ashley said.
Knowing what her then-fiance had been through helped her understand his reaction when rattling doors in their drafty home caused Matt’s memories of being in war to come back full force.
“He zoned out; you could just tell he was someplace else,” Ashley said.
After his military discharge, Matt attended classes at Minnesota State University and looked for work. Occasionally, his post-traumatic stress disorder would be triggered and he’d get “super angry.”
“That made getting employment very challenging,” he said.
So was volunteering.
“I used to teach CPR for the Red Cross ... then somebody slammed a door ...”
Matt said his mind raced to thoughts on how to prepare for a fight; he wanted to find his weapons and the familiar combat gear he’d worn in Iraq.
After that incident, the young couple’s battle to get help for Matt began in earnest. Getting a PTSD diagnosis was one of many hurdles the Kuempers faced when they began to seek ways to help Matt reintegrate to the civilian world.
“We spent many years fighting with the VA,” Ashley said, referring to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “The way they are set up nationally didn’t make it easy. We had to appeal about every decision. It took two to three years for some of them (to go through).”
It also took time for Matt to successfully connect with a local vets assistance organization.
He now keeps in contact with Blue Earth County Veterans Services Officer Mike McLaughlin, whose Mankato office assists veterans and their dependents with claims and benefits issues, as well as offering technical support.
“Once I got a good CVSO, things changed,” Matt said.
Blue Earth County’s VSO office serves as a liaison for veterans and organizations that can help them improve their mental health.
McLaughlin said PTSD can be triggered by life changes in veterans’ lives. Afghanistan vets may experience empty-nest syndrome when their kids grow up and leave home. Those who served in Vietnam may become stressed when they retire. Keeping busy at work is one way vets cope.
He recommends Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota’s CORE program as one option, but also stressed that are are other nonprofits that also offer help to veterans with PTSD.
“The more resources out there the better. There really is no wrong door they can take if it gets the veterans to the services they need,” McLaughlin said.
The Kuempers have found a variety of tools to help their mental health. Mindfulness, good nutrition and physical activity all have proved beneficial. Being outdoors, experiencing the sounds and smell of nature, also has been a balm, Ashley said.
“We’ve found it helps to sometimes just get away from it all,” she said.
“Working out really helps, too. It’s a big mood stabilizer,” Matt said.
The disorder’s influence on the Kluempers has lessened but has not been eliminated. The decision to be a one-child family was based on how effectively they can manage their mental health.
“PTSD affects your family and what choices you make,” Ashley said.
Skills honed during their toughest times are now taught to others through the couple’s Mankato business, Fit & Grit Training. Ashley is a certified nutrition coach and Matt is a certified personal trainer. What they’ve learned also will be shared with participants at an upcoming fundraiser for a veteran suicide prevention organization.
“22Degrees” is a workout event slated 9-11:30 a.m. Nov. 6 on the sledding hill at Sibley Park. Participants may participate in exercise routines and push-up and balance contests. A veterans resource fair will be set up during the fundraiser that supports Mission 22, a nonprofit focusing on healing American vets.
The number 22 is a reference to a statistic listed in the VA’s 2012 Suicide Data Report, which calculated 22 veteran suicides a day happen in the United States.
Matt lost a fellow vet and good friend in 2005 to suicide. They hung out together while they were in the service and kept in contact when they returned to the States. The man was in Utah when he took his own life.
“He left a note that talked about what he saw in Iraq,” Matt said.
“I’ve never saw combat myself. I have worked with a number of people who have,” said CW3 Jeremiah Miller, of Waseca, who is assigned in the Minnesota National Guard as a human resources officer.
He and his daughter, 23-year-old Maurela Miller, of Mankato, worked together to organize contact information for veterans who need information about not only suicide prevention and mental health counseling but resources for financial support, recovery from chemical or alcohol dependency, and emergency child care as well.
The Millers will participate in a veterans suicide awareness event Nov. 11. The Waseca Vets Overwatch will be a small vigil on the grounds of the county courthouse.
They are among the local organizers of another event that focuses on mitigating the high rates of suicide among members of the military as well as veterans. The annual event is inspired by a military training exercise requiring soldiers to march with loaded backpacks called rucks. This year’s ruck march was on Saturday.
Many of the Waseca and Faribault marchers carried backpacks, although it was not a requirement. Names of veterans from the Midwest who lost their lives to suicide were pinned onto the packs.
The Millers both carried photographs of veterans lost to suicide.
Maurela did not serve in the military, but she grew up as a “military kid.” She said the pictures she carried during the 14.1-mile ruck were not a burden for her and nothing like the burdens carried by veterans suffering with thoughts of suicide.
“I want to do anything I can to help,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.