NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will honor Army Sgt. Richard H. Todd as its Veteran of the Month for September. Todd was listed as missing, then declared killed in action near Kokchon in Korea on Feb. 15, 1951.
Members of the post will gather for a flag-raising ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday.
Todd was born in 1930 in Whitewater, Wisconsin. He attended grade school at Loyola in Mankato.
When he was 16, he joined the Navy; however, he was discharged after his mother found out and contacted Navy officials. In 1947, he joined the U.S. Army.
Todd was a member of the L Company, 5th Calvary Regimental Combat team.
During the ceremony Saturday, a flag is raised that will be flown for one month. A short tribute of the veteran will be read and then placed in a display stand in front of the flagpole.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIA’s may request similar honors by contacting Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
