NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato American Legion Post 518 will honor Staff Sgt. Walter Otto Kurth as its Veteran of the Month for May.
A flag will be flown in Kurth’s honor at Wheeler Park throughout the month. No public ceremony is planned by the post in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kurth was born Sept. 17, 1914. He lived on his parents' farm by Cedar Mills.
His military service began April 22, 1941. He served for more than three years with I Company, 135th Infantry, originally the Madison, Minnesota, National Guard unit.
The unit fought throughout the North African campaign. The 135th Infantry Regiment landed on the beachhead in Anzio, Italy, under steady artillery fire on March 25, 1944. The standoff ended when Germans soldiers surrendered.
The 135th Infantry marched into Rome with orders to break the enemy’s heavily fortified “Gothic Line,” a defensive line drawn across Italy.
His actions near Bruscoli, Italy, earned Kurth the honor of being awarded the Silver Star. His platoon had been pinned down by an enemy machine gun when he decided to maneuver up a hilly slope and shoot at close range. His action distracted the enemy and inspired his comrades, resulting in their moving forward and taking their objective.
Kurth killed an enemy soldier during the action; however, he also suffered fatal wounds.
Originally buried at Castelfiorentino, Italy, his remains were moved in 1947 to St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery at Cedar Mills.
For more information about Vet of the Month guidelines, contact Mark Conrad at 380-8405.
