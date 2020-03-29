The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato American Legion Post 518 will honor Marine Cpl. Welver Charles Vaughan as its Veteran of the Month for April.
A flag will be flown in Vaughn’s honor at Wheeler Park throughout the month.
No public ceremony is planned by the post, as an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Instead, one or two Legionnaires will perform a modified tribute near the flagpole in Wheeler Park.
Vaughan was born Feb. 18, 1918, at Walters. After he joined the Marines in April 1942, he was part of an assault on a Japanese airstrip at Betio, one of the islands of the Tarawa Atoll. Many Marines were killed or wounded by enemy gunfire.
Vaughan’s remains were never recovered. The military lists him as “missing-killed in action.” His name is listed at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
For more information about Vet of the Month guidelines, contact Mark Conrad at 380-8405.
