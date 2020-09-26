The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato American Legion Post 518 will honor Army Tech 4 Merville Kruckeberg as its Veteran of the Month for October.
The public may attend the outdoor ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
A flag will be flown in the late Kruckeberg’s honor at Wheeler Park throughout the month.
He was born Sept. 30, 1949, in Claremont. He joined the Army in 1945, served in supply and was deployed to Germany.
Kruckeberg, who was a draftsman for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, lived in St. Clair. He was a member of Eagle Lake American Legion Post 617.
Survivors include his wife, Marjorie, and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
