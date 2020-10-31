NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato American Legion Post 518 will honor Air Force Staff Sgt. Dwayne Magers as its Veteran of the Month for November.
The public may attend the outdoor ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
A flag will be flown in at Wheeler Park throughout the month.
Magers was born in New Ulm. He attended Nicollet High School.
He was Nicollet American Legion Post 510’s commander for five years.
His service to his country began Nov. 9, 1965, when he joined the U.S. Air Force. An aircraft mechanic (turbo prop), he was deployed to Taiwan and was stationed at Ching Chuan Kang Air Force Base.
Magers was honorably discharged Nov. 8, 1971.
He died in 2011 and is buried at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Nicollet. His survivors include his wife, Pamela Magers, children and siblings.
