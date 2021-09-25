The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in October in honor of the 13 servicemen and women who died in a terrorist attack Aug. 26 during the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.
An outdoor public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday in Wheeler Park.
The post will honor: Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, California; Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, of Utah; Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California; Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan William-Tyler Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario, 25, Lawrence, Massachussetts; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Missouri; and Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs may request Veteran of the Month honors by calling Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.