NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in May in honor of Navy Chief Petty Officer James David Baker.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
Baker attended schools in Sioux Falls and Mankato. He was warehouse manager at C&S Supply in Mankato until his retirement in 1994. After he joined the U.S. Navy in January of 1951, he served as a storekeeper on the USS Cabot. He retired from the Navy in July 1971.
He was a member of American Legion Post 617 in Eagle Lake, Disabled American Veterans and Fleet Reserve.
Baker died July 30, 2006. He is buried at Woodland Cemetery in Mankato.
Survivors include his wife, Dorine, and three children.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
