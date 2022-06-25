NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag throughout the month in honor of Army Specialist 4 Gerald L. Coopman.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
Coopman was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin. He joined the Army in November 1959, trained as a communications center specialist and served in Company A and later HHC, 2nd Battalion, 135th Infantry until his honorable discharge in January 1966. Dorothy “Dottie” Schmidt and he were married in 1961 at Mankato.
Coopman died in 2021. He is buried in Mankato's Calvary Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife; children, grandchildren and one sister.
