The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in September in honor of U.S. Air Force Maj. Clement J. Gronewald.
An outdoor public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Sept. 4 in Wheeler Park.
Gronewald was born Jan. 15, 1923, in Madelia. He graduated from Madelia High School and the University of Minnesota. He married Lorraine Nelson Nov. 21, 1944, in Madelia.
He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. One of six out of 320 pilots selected to be instructors of fighter plane pilots at Perrin Field in Sherman, Texas, he trained pilots until the end of 1945. In 1946, Gronewald joined the Air Force Reserve 440th fighter bomber unit at Wold-Chamberlain in Minneapolis. He achieved the rank of major in 1962 and served in the Air Force Reserve until 1966 when he retired.
Gronewald was a charter member of Lewisville American Legion, a member of John Roth American Legion Post 294 in Lake Crystal and the Experimental Aeronautical Aviation Society.
He died in 2015 at his home in Lake Crystal. He is buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Survivors include three children, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild and three siblings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.