The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag throughout September in honor of Army Staff Sgt. Kenneth Klecker.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
Klecker was born Aug. 24, 1930, in St. Paul. He joined the Army June 30, 1951, and took basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. He later was deployed to Japan and Korea.
He was honorably discharged June 4, 1954. Audrey Valde and he were married in 1953. He was a truck driver for Consolidated Freight and Roadway Freight. After retirement, he and Audrey traveled around the country before settling in Mankato. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
After his death July 18, 2021, in Mankato, Klecker was buried in Fort Snelling Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.