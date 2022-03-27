The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in April in honor of Army Air Corps Major Roy F. Kuhlman.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at the North Mankato American Legion Post, 256 Belgrade Ave.
Kuhlman was born Feb. 5, 1922, in Madelia. A graduate of Truman High School, he attended the University of Minnesota for a year.
He began his service to his country July 23, 1942, by joining the Army Air Force. A pilot in the 15th AAF 461st Bombardment Group 461 Air Force Reserves, Kuhlman was based in North Africa and Italy.
He was taken prisoner by the Germans in 1944 when his plane ran out of fuel near Gospic, Yugoslavia. He was liberated by Gen. Patton’s Army on April 29, 1945. Kuhlman was awarded the EAME Theater ribbon with five bronze stars and the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster.
Kuhlman was a farmer, a member of Prairie Land Ex POW Post, Winthrop Honor Guard, American Legion Post 314 and VFW Post 4078.
He died Sept. 19, 2013, in Gaylord. Survivors include his wife, Mollie.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
