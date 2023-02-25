NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in March in honor of Staff Sgt. Robert James Miller.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather indoors at the post, 256 Belgrade Ave., to begin the monthlong tribute.
Robert James Miller was born in Pennsylvania and grew up in Illinois.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Special Forces trainee in 2003. From August 2006 to March 2007, he served in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.
After completing Ranger School, he returned to Afghanistan in October 2007 as weapons sergeant for his team.
During combat operations in Kunar Province Jan. 25, 2008, Miller and his small element of U.S. and Afghan Army soldiers engaged a force of 15 to 20 insurgents. Miller was killed in action by enemy fire; however, his sacrifice saved the lives of seven members of his own team and 15 Afghanistan Army soldiers. The U.S. president presented the Medal of Honor posthumously to his parents Oct. 6, 2010.
Miller is buried at All Faiths Memorial Park in Casselberry, Florida.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.