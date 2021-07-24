NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in August in honor of Army Tec5 Biryl Novotny.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
Novotny was born in 1923 at Montgomery.
After he joined the Army in April 1943, he served in France and as part of the Tokyo occupation through 1945. After World War II, he served in the Army Reserve until 1952.
Novotny was an insurance agent in New Prague for many years.
He died Feb. 7, 2017, in Hopkins. He is buried in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery at New Prague.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one sister.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
