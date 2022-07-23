NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag throughout August in honor of Marine Lance Cpl. Patrick J. McLaughlin Sr.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
McLaughlin was born in 1925 at St. Paul. He served in the Marine Corps from October 1943 to August 1945 as a cobbler and rifleman. His military awards include the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with three bronze stars, WWII Victory Medal, Luzon Campaign Ribbon, Combat Action Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge.
He and his wife, Beatrice (Berczyk), lived in Scandia.
McLaughlin died in June 2021 at St. Paul. He is buried in Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Families may request information on recognition for their deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIA’s by contacting Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
