NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag throughout the month in honor of Army Pfc. Anton Rotchadl.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park.
Rotchadl was born in Tabor, South Dakota. His service to his country began July 25, 1944. A rifleman with Company G, 119th Infantry, he was shot four times while trying to wave troops back from a German ambush near Berlin. He was awarded several medals, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
After his discharge from the military, he attended South Dakota State University and was a teacher and counselor. Alice Carda and he were married in 1946 and eventually moved to North Mankato.
Rotchadl died April 29, 2014, in Mesa, Arizona.
Post 518 honored Army Tec 5 Paul W. Shuck throughout May.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.