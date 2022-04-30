The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in August in honor of Army Tec 5 Paul W. Shuck.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Aug. 7 at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
Paul W. Shuck was born on June 16, 1917, in Dixon, Illinois. He attended Pemberton schools and studied engineering at Mankato Vocational Technical School.
He joined the Army Feb. 5, 1942, and served with in Company F, 197th Infantry, Camp Chaffee, Arkansas, before deployment. His military honors include the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Aleutian Island Combat Medal, Bronze Battle Star, American Service Medal, three Overseas Service Bars and the Good Conduct Medal.
After his honorable discharge Oct. 25, 1945, he was a mechanic at Miller Motors.
He’d also worked as an engineer at Hughes Aircraft Corps in Los Angeles, where he was part of the team that built the first moon lander.
Shuck died July 9, 2003, in Meridian, Idaho, where he is buried.
Survivors include his wife, Dorothy, and one son.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.