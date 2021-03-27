NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in April in honor of Army Pvt. Walter Norman Tischer.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
Tischer was born Oct. 26, 1930, at Rapidan. After he joined the Army in 1952. he trained as a signalman. He had farmed and worked at Swenson Concrete, Unimin Sand and Mico before his retirement. He then ran a saw sharpening business.
His memberships include Le Sueur American Legion.
Tischer died July 9, 2019. He is buried at Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato.
Survivors include three sons, grandchildren and three siblings.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
