The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in March in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen.
A public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at the North Mankato American Legion Post, 256 Belgrade Ave.
The Tuskegee Airmen, , who fought in World War II, were the first African-American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces, including military pilots (fighter and bomber), navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, instructors, crew chiefs, nurses, cooks and other support personnel. They formed the 332d Expeditionary Operations Group and the 477th Bombardment Group of the United States Army Air Forces.
The 99th Fighter Squadron was the first to deploy overseas to North Africa in April 1943, and later to other parts of Italy. The 332nd Fighter Group (100th, 301st and 302nd Fighter Squadrons) was the first Black flying group deployed to Italy in 1944. The 477th Bombardment Group trained with North American B-25 Mitchell bombers, never serving in combat due to the many roadblocks put in their way.
When the pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group painted the tails of their P-47s red, the nickname “Red Tails” was coined.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.