NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in February in honor of the “Four Chaplains.”
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather indoors at the post, 256 Belgrade Ave., to begin the monthlong Veteran of the Month tribute.
On the evening of Feb. 2, 1943, four Army chaplains were with the servicemen, sailors and civilian workers aboard the USAT Dorchester when the ship was struck by a torpedo from a German submarine.
As the Dorchester slipped beneath the Atlantic, those chaplains — Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed — worked to calm the frightened, tend to the wounded and guide the disoriented toward safety.
The four chaplains gave their life jackets to others and did not survive the ship’s sinking.
The Distinguished Service Cross and Purple Heart were awarded posthumously to the chaplains Dec. 19, 1944.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.