NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in July in honor of Pfc. Donald F. Zernechel.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public.
Zernechel was born in 1924 at Mankato. He attended Roosevelt Elementary and Mankato High School. Before joining the military, he was employed at North Star Concrete and Mankato Box Company.
On June 12, 1943, Zernechel joined the US Marine Corps. He was a rifleman.
Zernechel was killed in action June 20, 1944. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal posthumously "for heroic achievement while serving with the 2nd Battalion, Eighth Marines, during the operation against enemy Japanese forces on Saipan, Marianas Islands."
He is buried in Woodland Hills Cemetery.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
