NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in May in honor of Marine Corps Capt. Milton George Kelsey.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather at Wheeler Park in lower North Mankato to begin the monthlong tribute.
Kelsey was born in 1943 at Madelia. He attended Madelia schools and Mankato State College.
In 1965, Kelsey joined the Marine Corps. He served as a UH-1E helicopter gunship pilot and was deployed to Vietnam in May 1967. While in Vietnam, Kelsey flew more than 380 missions.
He was killed in action Nov. 14, 1967, along with two crew members and two passengers, when his helicopter crashed in Thua Thien Province for unknown reasons.
Kelsey was awarded the National Order of Vietnam Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm, Purple Heart Medal, Air Medal with nine stars, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the RVN Campaign Medal.
His survivors include siblings, nieces and nephews.
Kelsey is buried in Calvary Cemetery in Madelia.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
