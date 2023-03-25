NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in April in honor of Cpl. Fred Manke.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather at Wheeler Park in lower North Mankato to begin the monthlong tribute.
Manke was born in rural Amboy. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps June 16, 1944, and was honorably discharged in June 1946. He served in Saipan, Mariana Islands, Guam and Iwo Jima in the Pacific Theater. His awards included an expert rifleman medal.
A member of Lake Crystal American Legion Post 294, he served as its commander for several years.
Elizabeth Johnson and he were married Dec. 1, 1942. He worked in road construction and for the city of Lake Crystal.
Manke died in November 2013 in Lake Crystal.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
