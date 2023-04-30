NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in May in honor of Air Force Airman 1st Class Donald Stemper.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather at Wheeler Park in lower North Mankato to begin the monthlong tribute.
Stemper was born in 1933 at North Mankato. He joined the U.S. Air Force March 3, 1953, and was honorably discharged in March 1961. His skills in photography, printmaking and infrared photography were utilized by the topographical and mapmaking unit at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. He later was an instructor at that base.
A member of the Frozen Chosen Korean Veterans Chapter and Post 518, Stemper was active in veterans projects, including the memorial in Mankato and the Vet of the Month program.
Stemper died March 13 in Mankato. His burial will be at a later date at the state veterans cemetery in Little Falls. Survivors include his brother, Cliff, and a nephew.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.