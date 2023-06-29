NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in July in honor of Army Master Sgt. Donald John Whitlock.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather at Wheeler Park in lower North Mankato to begin the monthlong tribute.
Whitlock was born in 1906 in Belle Plaine. He joined the Army in 1942 and was honorably discharged in 1946. After completing basic training at Fort Snelling, he was deployed to Tehran. While there, he worked on providing a railway link from the Persian Gulf through Iran to the Caspian Sea. Margaret Tierney and he were married Dec. 26, 1941, in St. Paul.
Whitlock died Oct. 28, 1990, in Mankato and is buried in Calvary Cemetery.
