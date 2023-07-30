The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in August in honor of Army Pfc. David Leigh Williams.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, members will gather at Wheeler Park in lower North Mankato to begin the monthlong tribute.
Williams was born May 14, 1947, in Mankato. He attended Judson Elementary School and was a 1966 graduate of Lake Crystal High School. He worked at Midwest Electric prior to joining the U.S. Army.
He received helicopter training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Rucker, Alabama. From November 1967 to April 1968, he served in Vietnam.
On April, 4, 1968, his unit had been extracting Marines that were trapped near Quang Tri. His helicopter was flying low in an effort to suppress enemy fire. Williams was hit by ground fire but got back to his gun and kept firing.
Letters from comrades in the helicopter formation expressed praise for his actions that day.
He died in surgery later that day. Williams was awarded the Purple Heart and several other military medals.
He is buried at Minneopa Cemetery in Mankato.
Survivors include two brothers, a sister, cousins, nephews and nieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.