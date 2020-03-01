The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — A flag will be flown throughout March near North Mankato American Legion Post 518 to honor the five Sullivan brothers who enlisted in the Navy during World War II and were allowed to stay together throughout their service.
A ceremony is planned 10 a.m. Saturday at the post near the corner of Belgrade Avenue and Range Street. Refreshments will be served afterward.
Four of the five brothers were killed when their ship was torpedoed by a Japanese submarine. The fifth brother survived the ship’s sinking; however, he died aboard a life raft before being rescued.
Today, there is a park and playground where the Sullivan house once stood in Waterloo, Iowa.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs who want to similarly honor the memory of someone who served in the military should call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Membership in a service club is not a requirement and honorees may have lived outside of the North Mankato-Mankato area.
