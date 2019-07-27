The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Marine Lance Cpl. Allan Roy Hoffman will be posthumously honored throughout August by North Mankato American Legion Post 518 as its Veteran of the Month.
A flag will be raised in his honor during a ceremony 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park in North Mankato. The ceremony is open to the public.
Hoffman was born in Mankato. He attended North Mankato and Mankato public schools.
He joined the U.S. Marine Corps Jan. 17, 1966, and was deployed to Vietnam July 9, 1966.
Hoffman died in Gio Linh Quang Tri Province, when a “friendly” mine was detonated June 27, 1967, 10 days before the end of his tour of duty.
He is buried in Woodland Hills Cemetery in Mankato.
Survivors include Joan Mager, who was Hoffman’s wife at the time of his death; sisters, Pat Cray of Mankato and Janice Way of Collierville, Tennessee; brother, Gene of Cottage Grove; and nephews and nieces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.