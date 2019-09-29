The Free Press
NORTH MANKATO — Army Private First Class Robert J. Schmitz will be posthumously honored throughout October by North Mankato American Legion Post 518 as its Veteran of the Month.
Schmitz was born in Mankato and attended schools in North Mankato and Mankato. He joined the U.S. Army in 1951 and served the 369th Engineer Amphibious Support Regiment.
A member of American Legion Post 11 and the National Association of Atomic Veterans, Schmitz was on a volunteer task force in Nevada during the testing of three atomic bombs.
A flag will be raised in his honor during a ceremony 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at Wheeler Park. The ceremony is open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony at Post 518.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs may request these honors by calling Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
The veteran does not need to have been a member of any service club or to have lived in the area.
