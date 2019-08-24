NORTH MANKATO — Army Tec5 Wallace E. Frank will be posthumously honored throughout September by North Mankato American Legion Post 518 as its Veteran of the Month.
A flag will be raised in his honor during a ceremony 10 a.m. Sept. 7 at Wheeler Park.
The ceremony is open to the public.
Refreshments will be served after the ceremony at Post 518.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs may request these honors by calling Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
The veteran does not need to have been a member of any service club or to have lived in the area.
