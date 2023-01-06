LAKE CRYSTAL — Blue Earth County Veteran Services has begun taking appointments for meetings at Lake Crystal City Hall.
The new expanded offsite service is the result of a partnership with Lake Crystal to provide easier access to a veteran services officer at one of the larger communities outside the Mankato area, a county press release said.
Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month, beginning Jan. 10. Walk-in meetings also are available.
During the meetings, military veterans and their dependents may receive a diverse array of information about how to obtain benefits and services such as claims assistance, benefit counseling and advocacy. The Veteran Services Office also may assist in obtaining documents.
To make an appointment or for more information, call 304-4246.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.