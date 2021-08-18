MANKATO — Veterans Memorial Bridge between Mankato and North Mankato will be closed to most traffic 6 p.m. Aug. 27 until 6 a.m. Aug. 30 while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews resurface the road.
The bridge will remain open for motorists traveling into Mankato from northbound Highway 169.
Other motorists will be directed to Highway 169's on and off ramps during the project. Traffic will only be allowed to use the ramps for right-in and right-out turns.
Pedestrians will be allowed to cross the bridge during construction.
MnDOT recommends motorists use Highway 14 and the Riverfront Drive exit when driving to Mankato via southbound Highway 169.
