The Free Press
Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Friday edition of The Free Press on Saturday, along with Saturday’s edition.
Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Friday.
Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato’s garbage and recycling services will not be affected.
Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health Care System’s Eastridge Urgent Care and Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open usual hours Friday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County and North Mankato Taylor libraries will be closed Friday.
Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Friday.
Schools: Mankato Area Public School students will have classes Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.