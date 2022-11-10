Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Becoming windy with showers this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling sharply to near 35. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.