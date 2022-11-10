The Free Press
Regular attendees of Mankato-North Mankato’s Veterans Day observances should take note of a new format this year.
Mankato-North Mankato’s veterans service clubs are planning a combined service Friday. All posts, auxiliaries, veterans groups and the public may attend the gathering at 12:10 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Place, near Veterans Memorial Bridge on the Mankato side. Participants may access the memorial site from E. Plum Street and Memorial Court Drive.
Other Mankato observances:
• A Veterans Day ceremony begins 4 p.m. Friday at the site of the Blue Earth County Civil War Boy in Blue Memorial in Mankato’s historic Lincoln Park at the intersection of South Broad, Lincoln and Grove streets. The annual ceremony previously took place at an earlier time. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boy in Blue Memorial Project, the ceremony will be held regardless of weather conditions.
• A Veterans Day program is slated 9:45-10:15 a.m. Friday at Prairie Winds Middle School, 1200 Prairie Winds Drive. The program is open to the public and will feature guest speakers as well as a musical performance.
Other events
• St. Peter: A public program is planned for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter High School. The guest speaker is John Knox, the commander officer of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group in Minneapolis. Attendees should park near the gym entrance.
Activities also are planned after the program near the veterans memorial in Minnesota Square Park. Members of William R. Witty Post 37 will present the colors and play taps and members of the Last Man Club of Vietnam War Era organization will place a wreath. A bell will be rung 21 times during a Bells of Peace observance to recognize the Nov. 11, 1918, armistice.
• New Ulm: A public program begins 10 a.m. Friday at Cathedral High School.
• Veterans will be served a free meal at about 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. Peter American Legion. Their guests will be asked for free-will donations.
• Veterans will be served free turkey dinners between 4-8 p.m. Friday at Morson-Ario-Strand VFW Post in Mankato. The meal is sponsored by local service clubs. Free-will donations accepted.
• Active and non-active military will be served their choice of barbecued ribs or pulled pork dinners starting noon Friday at Spinners Bar and Grill, 301 Belgrade Ave. The meals are free for diners who show proof of their military service. Proceeds from meals purchased by the general public will be donated to American Legion Post 518.
• Both Mankato Hy-Vee store locations will be serving free breakfast to all vets and active-duty military members from 6-10 a.m. Friday. Reservations are not required.
• Veterans who register in advance will be treated to a free breakfast Friday at Old Main Village Senior Living, 301 S. Fifth St. The meal will be served 8:30-10 a.m. in the Heritage Dining Room.
• Sport Clips Haircuts, 1872 Madison Ave., is offering free haircuts to service members and veterans Friday. Participants should be prepared to show military ID when they arrive.
• The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St., will be honoring current and past military service members and their families by offering free admission 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
