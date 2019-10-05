MANKATO — Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans’ 2019 Mankato StandDown event is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mankato Civic Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Free services regarding legal issues, employment, public benefits and housing will be provided to veterans who attend the event. Vets also may receive complimentary meals, haircuts and clothing.
A welcome ceremony begins 11:30 a.m.
Attendees may bring family members to the event.
For more information, call 345-8258.
