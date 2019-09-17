For nearly 70 years, a 15-mile stretch of Highway 22 has been more than the route from Mankato to Mapleton.
The segment was officially designated as the Victory Drive Memorial Highway in the 1950s, with 1,170 trees planted in memory of area soldiers who served in World War I and World War II. Some of those trees became sickly, died or were felled in storms, and about 400 replacements were planted following a new fundraising effort led by Mapleton volunteers in the 1990s — many in honor of southern Minnesotans who served in Korea, Vietnam and subsequent wars.
A third chapter in the lengthy roadside memorial is nearing its conclusion.
“I told Jim Swanson, who’s sort of working with me on this project for the VFW, ‘This sure feels good ...,” Jeff Annis said Monday.
Annis and Swanson, both retired Maple River High School teachers, have been coordinating and fundraising for more than two years with Monday’s events in mind. Ten Kasota stone pillars — each weighing more than two tons — were erected to mark the beginning and end of the memorial highway. That’s five each for both Mankato and Mapleton, a pillar for every branch of the U.S. military in both cities.
“It’s a way of giving back and thanking those who served,” Annis said.
It’s also a way of healing some wounds resulting from the removal in 2016 and 2017 of about 600 of the trees planted in memory of a soldier. The decision was made by Minnesota Department of Transportation officials as part of a $23 million reconstruction of that segment of Highway 22. A number of trees were in poor health, others were deemed too close to the two-lane highway — posing a danger to vehicles that leave the roadway. And some farmers opposed replacing the trees on the far edge of the highway right-of-way because their roots would interfere with field drainage tile.
“There’s always going to be those feelings inside people,” Annis said. “... But I think this is going to be a really good alternative.”
The sites at each end of the Victory Drive Memorial Highway will let drivers from the north and south realize that they’re entering a unique stretch of roadway. The pillars, provided by Vetter Stone, will be adorned with metal panels, designed and installed by SportsPix, paying tribute to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.
Working with the Blue Earth County Historical Society, Annis hopes to add a historical marker at both the Mapleton and Mankato memorials detailing the history of the highway.
MnDOT has already completed its part in the continuation of the Victory Drive Memorial Highway. While the reconstruction of the highway removed 600 typically-large trees, it also brought at least as many new trees — albeit mostly smaller varieties.
“In the middle of July, they had the bulk of it done,” said Rebecca Arndt, a public affairs coordinator for MnDOT. “... It was going to take place in May, and then it rained and then it rained some more.”
A total of 616 trees were planted, 55% of them ornamental trees such as crabapple, lilac and serviceberry. More than 100 evergreens were added, mostly spruce, along with a similar number of deciduous trees ranging from honey locust to Kentucky coffeetree to discovery elm. Another 155 shrubs and nearly 3,000 perennial grasses and wildflowers completed the landscaping.
The design includes long stretches of traditional highway ditch interrupted by periodic landscaped areas and trees, typically in groupings of five trees to reflect the five military branches.
“It looks good,” Annis said, predicting it will take two or three years of growth to get a good sense of the new Victory Drive. “It’s just all in its infancy.”
While MnDOT could include the landscaping in its project budget, it is not allowed to use transportation dollars for memorial sites. So the work in Mankato and Mapleton relied entirely on donations, along with contributions by the city of Mapleton and in-kind contributions by the city of Mankato.
The original $50,000 fundraising goal has already been met, but another $30,000 in costs arose when concrete pads were expanded to make the sites handicapped accessible, Annis said. Since it’s a two-site memorial, each item needs to be paid for twice.
“What we do on one end, we do on the other,” he said. “Everything gets doubled when you do two ends.”
Commitments have been received covering a third to a half of the remaining $30,000, so Annis and Swanson haven’t quite finished their work. Anyone interested in donating can learn more and find contact information at mapletonareafoundation.org.
Whether or not every last dollar has been raised, tentative plans are to hold dedication ceremonies on Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.
