Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Wednesday in observance of Veterans Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive the Wednesday edition of The Free Press on Thursday, along with Thursday’s edition.
Government: State, city, county and federal offices will be closed Wednesday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Wednesday.
Garbage: Mankato and North Mankato’s garbage and recycling services will not be affected.
Medical facilities: Mayo Clinic Health Care System’s Eastridge Urgent Care and Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open usual hours Wednesday.
Libraries: Blue Earth County and North Mankato Taylor libraries will be closed Wednesday.
Parking: Timed public parking in Mankato will not be enforced Wednesday.
Schools: Mankato Area Public School students will have classes Wednesday.
