MANKATO — Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners are slated to perform June 19 at the Vetter Stone Amphitheater.
Lewis is headlining the State I’m in Tour that spotlights his outlaw country roots. He's had four consecutive top three debuts on Billboard’s Top 200, including the band Staind's single “It’s Been Awhile.”
More than 13 million of his albums have been sold worldwide. "Sinner" made No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums list. The 10 tracks on his latest album "The State I Am In" include six written by Lewis.
Tickets for the Mankato outdoor concert go on sale 10 a.m. May 7 at the Mayo Clinic Event Center ticket office. To purchase tickets online, go to: www.ticketmaster.com.
