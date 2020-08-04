MANKATO — Vetter Stone Company has named a new president.
Ben Kaus will replace Ron Vetter, who will stay on as Vetter Stone's CEO and chairman.
“Ben is the first non-family officer and leader of the company since its founding in 1954 following Paul J. Vetter, Sr., Howard Vetter and Ron Vetter," said Ron Vetter in a statement. "He brings rich leadership experience and operational knowledge that will continue the growth of the company. We are very proud to have Ben serve in this integral role of the company.”
Kaus joined Vetter Stone six years ago and became a company officer in 2016. In 2018, he was named chief operating officer.
He graduated from Minnesota State University in 2006 with a major in finance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.