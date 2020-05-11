ST. JAMES — The man who died in a house fire in rural Watonwan County on Friday has been identified
Kent B. Olson, 60, was found dead inside the rural St. James residence.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire at 41539 695th Ave. south of town.
Law enforcement officers responded to a suspicious circumstance call and found the house on fire, according to a Watonwan County Sheriff's Office news release. Firefighters found Olson's body inside.
A preliminary autopsy has ruled Olson's cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning due to smoke inhalation.
The news release did not say if Olson resided at the address.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office are assisting with the investigation.
