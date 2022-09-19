BELLE PLAINE — Authorities have released the name of the pickup truck driver who died Thursday afternoon when the vehicle crashed 7 miles southwest of Belle Plaine and caught fire.
Walker Yahnke, 18, of Belle Plaine was driving a 2000 Ford F-350 south on Scenic Byway Road at 12:24 p.m. when the truck ran off the road, according to the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.
The pickup, designed with a large box for carrying wood, struck a tree before it became engulfed in flames, deputies said.
