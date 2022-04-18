WASECA — The victim of a fatal accident at the Waseca Municipal Airport has been identified as 67-year-old Maynard Stensrud.
He was the owner of the aviation company that operates the airport.
Waseca police and other agencies responded to the airport Thursday morning and found Stensrud with serious injuries. He later died at a hospital.
Stensrud Aviation is contracted by the city to be the fixed-base operator of the airport, providing fuel sales, general aviation maintenance, flight instruction and aircraft rental services.
Details of what the accident involved haven't yet been released but police said it did not involve an aircraft.
Stensrud's obituary said he worked in aviation for 40 years, more than 30 of which were as owner of Stensrud Aviation.
