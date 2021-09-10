Victory Drive construction done

A backhoe rips up concrete as construction began in May on a portion of Victory Drive near Hoffman Road. The section of road closed during the project will reopen to traffic today.

 File photo

MANKATO — Construction on a section of Victory Drive between Stadium Road and Hoffman Road has been completed.

The section was to reopen to traffic by the end of Friday. The road's intersection with Balcerzak Drive will temporarily be controlled as a three-way stop until that signage can be replaced with a permanent traffic signal system in October.

Victory Drive is also Blue Earth County Road 82, and Stadium Road is also Blue Earth County Road 60.

React to this story:

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you