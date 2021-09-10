MANKATO — Construction on a section of Victory Drive between Stadium Road and Hoffman Road has been completed.
The section was to reopen to traffic by the end of Friday. The road's intersection with Balcerzak Drive will temporarily be controlled as a three-way stop until that signage can be replaced with a permanent traffic signal system in October.
Victory Drive is also Blue Earth County Road 82, and Stadium Road is also Blue Earth County Road 60.
