MANKATO — Old Town shoppers, manufacturers and commuters have been imagining the repercussions of cutting the number of lanes on Riverfront Drive ever since the idea was first suggested in 2016 — resulting in boisterous cheers and angry jeers.
Now, with the help of local engineering firm Bolton and Menk, the city is asking Mankatoans to take another look by viewing a video showing how the busy thoroughfare might look and function under three different options. Then, city officials want people to weigh in on their preferences before the City Council makes a final decision later this year on how Riverfront Drive will be designed when it is reconstructed in two years. Both the video and opportunities to comment can be found at soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov.
"The demonstration video that they created, we hope, will give people a sense of what it really feels like in real life," said Deputy City Manager Alison Zelms.
The council has been debating potential redesign of Riverfront Drive since 2017, struggling to find a concept that satisfies shopkeepers and customers in the historic business district, industrial firms with heavy truck traffic, and commuters who want a free-flowing route to and from downtown.
The lane-reduction idea stemmed from 2016's Old Town Master Plan — which laid out a long-range strategy for making the business district more pleasant and prosperous. Fewer lanes would reduce excessive speeds along Riverfront and make the corridor — which carries more than 18,000 vehicles a day — more pedestrian-friendly, according to the master plan.
Instead of four through lanes, the concept would have reduced that to one in each direction with a center lane reserved for dedicated left-turn lanes at intersections. With three total lanes instead of four, the length of crosswalks on Riverfront Drive would be shortened while allowing for wider tree-lined sidewalks, street-side dining and public art.
The computer modeling by Bolton and Menk shows that three-lane option, along with a pair of alternatives that would retain the four-lane configuration.
Reducing the number of traffic lanes can be done without major repercussions on traffic flow, according to Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner for Bolton and Menk. It would also allow for on-street parking on both sides of Riverfront, rather than just on the eastern side as is currently the case.
The other alternatives retain two through-lanes in each direction. One would eliminate all on-street parking, which would provide space for broader sidewalks and landscaping even without cutting the number of lanes. The other option would keep traffic lanes and parking largely as they exist today.
All three options, however, would double the number of signalized intersections in Old Town — keeping the traffic lights at Plum and Elm streets and adding signals at Spring and Rock streets. The old lights would be modernized, making all four sets interconnected and capable of being synchronized so that through-traffic would generally have to stop no more than once at a red light.
The lane-reduction option has had a bumpy ride since first being suggested in 2016.
A 2017 study of the entire Riverfront Drive corridor estimated that cutting the number of lanes would have a relatively minimal impact on drive times. That conclusion, along with broad support from Old Town business owners for the pedestrian improvements, prompted city officials to propose a demonstration project for 2018 that would have temporarily eliminated a lane to verify it wouldn't snarl traffic.
That three-lane test — using paint, traffic barriers and planters to create a five-month test-drive for the concept — was pushed back to 2019 to allow time for further study. Then it was postponed again last year.
As city engineering staff talked to truckers and manufacturers and looked more closely at designs for a three-lane Riverfront, they began to have doubts about its viability. Bolton and Menk was hired to do the computer modeling to look at anticipated traffic flow, including the impact of turning semi trucks.
The most recent study came to the conclusion that the three-lane concept would work fine for traffic flow while allowing sidewalks to grow 4-5 feet wider.
"It is 30 seconds different through this area from four-lane to three-lane," said Bersaw, talking about the average additional travel time for vehicles traveling the Plum to Vine section.
A 50% reduction in the number of through lanes might be expected to be more disruptive, but Bersaw said the left lanes in each direction currently go mostly unused. Drivers stick to the right lanes because — with no dedicated left-turn lanes — the two inside lanes on Riverfront often grind to a halt when a left-turner is waiting for a gap in oncoming traffic.
"People tend to avoid the inside lane because they don't want to get stuck behind someone who's stopped to turn left," she said.
Wide-turning trucks shouldn't be a serious issue, either, according to Bersaw. While the semis would swing out into the dedicated left-turn lane, the only real impact is that truck drivers will have to delay their turns if a vehicle is in the turn lane.
Zelms said the additional signal lights, and the synchronization of the lights, also help the three-lane concept work better, partly by providing regular breaks in traffic for turning trucks.
Bersaw did warn that, under the three-lane scenario, drivers would want to go to the signalized intersections to cross Riverfront or to turn left on to the roadway. Trying either of those maneuvers at Vine or Washington streets could bring a wait of as much as two minutes before a gap in both directions of traffic occurred.
After people offer opinions on the various options, city staff or council members could suggest new alternatives.
"There could be variations of all of these," Bersaw said. "We just had to start somewhere."
Council President Mike Laven expects no shortage of opinions, based on public reaction to previous media reports on redesigning Riverfront.
"Everybody thinks they know how it should be done," Laven said.
The challenge is the variety of uses of Riverfront Drive. A design that prioritizes the needs of commuters — looking to get through Old Town fast — is likely to be different than one favored by Old Town shoppers. And truck drivers have their own unique set of needs.
"There will be a lot of angst," Zelms predicted.
But there's not an endless amount of time to make the decision. Riverfront is scheduled for a $7.1 million reconstruction in 2022, and engineering staff need to begin work on detailed designs and construction planning late this year or early in 2021.
Still, a few months will be set aside for seeking public input and making improvements if good suggestions arise, Zelms said.
"The roadway really does have a lot of jobs to do, so it really is worth taking the time," she said.
The mammoth and inevitably disruptive reconstruction project in 2022 is unlikely to be repeated for decades. So if Riverfront Drive in Old Town is going to get a makeover, this is probably its only chance, according to Bersaw.
"You really only get an opportunity to reconstruct a corridor once every 30 or 40 years," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.