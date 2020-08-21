MANKATO — The Mankato Department of Public Safety is investigating a video that appears to show an officer briefly place a knee on or near a suspect's neck.
The bystander video of two people being arrested was recorded during a melee outside downtown Mankato bars last weekend.
Some social media viewers believe the video shows an officer using a knee to restrain a man in the same manner as was used in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
But Mankato Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Jeremy Clifton said the video is not clear and needs further investigation.
He is looking for witnesses and videos, he said. The department also will examine surveillance video from the plaza at Front and Cherry streets.
“We are taking it seriously,” Clifton said of the investigation. “We will be as transparent as we possibly can.”
Charges allege the man at the center of the video interfered with law enforcement, then tried to take an officer's stun gun while resisting arrest.
A second person also can be seen being detained with force in the video provided to The Free Press. Charges say she was involved in a fight that brought officers downtown and she also resisted arrest.
Pierre Cortez Tolentino, 29, of Mankato, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony disarming a peace officer, felony and gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process, gross misdemeanor assault.
Candace Nicole Tolentino, 30, is charged with gross misdemeanor counts of assaulting an officer and obstructing the legal process.
The court complaints allege:
Candace was fighting with a woman just after 2 a.m. and officer Dan Grassman pushed Candace back.
Pierre then confronted Grassman and slapped the officer's hand away when the officer extended his arm and told him to stay back.
Grassman attempted to arrest Pierre, but he resisted and officers forced him to the ground. Pierre continued to resist, and Grassman took out his stun gun. Pierre grabbed the stun gun with both hands and they fought for control of it until the officer got it away and used it on Pierre.
Candace meanwhile continued to yell at the woman with whom she had been fighting. When officers decided to take her into custody, she resisted.
Officers from surrounding agencies were called to assist as a crowd grew.
“When people were told to back away, (officers') requests were met with expletives and cellphones being pushed inches from officers' faces,” the court document states. “Other bystanders commented on current events, their opinions about law enforcement officers and the officers' families.”
The video appears to start after the stun gun was deployed while three officers are holding down and handcuffing Pierre.
Clifton declined to identify those officers, noting the video is unclear and there were numerous officers from multiple agencies at the scene. All Mankato officers remain on active duty.
Clifton said the department has received no formal complaint about its use of force early Sunday morning. The department was made aware of the video secondhand through social media, as was The Free Press.
The video comes two months after a 5-year-old photograph surfaced on social media showing a police sergeant with a knee either on or near a man's neck. A complainant has come forward and the city hired an outside legal firm to investigate. That case is still under investigation.
