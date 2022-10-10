MANKATO — A local church's cookbook from decades ago is receiving international attention, thanks to a Kiwi family's social media posts featuring U.S. recipes and trivia.
Shawn Tweten, of North Mankato, was about nine minutes into watching a “Your New Zealand Family” YouTube video about Minnesota love of hot dish when he realized its hosts were giving a shout-out to Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato.
“I know where that church is,” he recalled saying.
Tweten does not consider himself a big fan of cooking, but he does enjoy occasionally watching the New Zealand family's ongoing project. Mom and dad, Sam and Nadine, and their two kids, Atlanta and Denzel, have been striving for more than a year to cook 50 favorite U.S. foods and to learn “fun facts” about each of the 50 states.
The YouTube video's Episode 10 highlights a version of the state's most popular hot dish, a Minnesota entree written extensively about by the late author and "A Prairie Home Companion" sketch writer Howard Mohr.
To qualify as a hot dish, recipes should call for a combination of protein (tuna, for example), a canned vegetable (corn, peas or perhaps green beans), a starch (maybe mashed potatoes) and a binding sauce (perhaps a creamed soup). Cooks may add embellishments such as tater tots, chow mein noodles or onion rings before the entree is baked.
After taste-testing their fresh-from-the-oven concoction of tater tots, green beans and mushroom soup, the show's hosts took a vote. The state hot dish's score of 33 out of 40 points ranked slightly below that for a similar recipe for “Funeral Potatoes” they'd tried in an earlier episode about Utah. Tater tot hot dish is a full meal, not a side dish, the four agreed.
Grace Lutheran's claim to cookbook history is mentioned as trivia toward the end of the 10th episode of the YouTube series at about the 9:15 minute mark. The church's Ladies Aid 1930 compilation of recipes from the congregation includes what are believed to be the first written instructions for a "hot dish" — a baked mixture of hamburger, macaroni and canned peas.
Editions of the church cookbook can be found on the bookshelves in congregants' kitchens and at Grace Lutheran. Receptionist Morgan Lindely said a copy of the rare book is being kept in her office while the historical area of the church is being refigured.
Hot dishes continued to be served on occasion at Grace Lutheran, she said.
Like the four New Zealanders, Lindely enjoys trying out new recipes. However, she's not yet baked the Page 49 entry "Hot Dish" from her church's historical cookbook.
"I've heard Grace's recipe is quite good," she said.
In 2016, her church's cookbook received acclaim when a national magazine, Food & Wine, mentioned the Mankato hot dish.
Fame likely was not the intention of the recipe's contributor. Mrs. C.W. Anderson was one of the congregation's homemakers, who, in the 1930s had little time to spare and small budgets, church historians told The Free Press.
"Scandinavians made everything really stretch," said Joyce Nelson, nodding to the heritage of her church.
